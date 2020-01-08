Man gets 25 years for child sex assault

A Hidalgo County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child, accounting to a county news release.

Nathaniel Garza, 27, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2019, by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was reportedly 13-years-old at the time of the assault.

Garza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, on Monday by 430th state District Judge Israel Ramon Jr.

“Being a voice for victims and seeking justice is a top priority for our office,” District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said in the news release. “We congratulate Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios as well as the team of police officers, investigators, victim advocates, and prosecutors who worked on the case.”

Anyone who suspects child abuse is encouraged to make a report by calling (800) 252-5400, for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios is prosecuting the case.