CBP: Man collapses on Mexican side of Pharr bridge, dies

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed the death of a man on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

A man CBP said was of “unknown nationality” collapsed on the bridge before 5 p.m. and later died, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

“Further questions regarding the death investigation are directed to Government of Mexico authorities,” the statement read. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection expresses its deepest sympathies at this tragic loss of life”

No further information was made available at this time.