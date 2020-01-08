Bond reduction hearing rescheduled in murder case

A Mercedes man charged with the death of his brother will have to wait a little longer before a judge considers reducing his bond.

Noel Alvarado, 23, appeared in auxiliary court Wednesday morning with his attorney René A. Flores, who asked that the hearing be reset until Jan. 27, which was granted.

Alvarado is charged with the murder of his brother, Emmanuel Alvarado, 32, on Dec. 3, after the siblings and several other men attempted to rob a man’s home in rural Weslaco, authorities have said.

The rip crew was after drugs and money, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Noel’s bond was previously reduced in December from $1 million to $450,000.

There is still one outstanding suspect in the fatal robbery, 30-year-old Isidro Rubiel Juarez, who remains on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities previously said in a news release.