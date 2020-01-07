PSJA students donate handmade scarves to nursing home

SAN JUAN — Residents from the San Juan Nursing Home were visited by the knitting club from Raul Yzaguirre Middle School in the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District.

The RYMS Knitting Club donated dozens of scarves to the residents prior to the holidays.

In the course of two months, the students made a total of 50 scarves.

“My students are going above and beyond by not only learning how to knit, but donating their fruit to those that are less fortunate,” Club Sponsor Sahara Hedrick said. “It is such a rewarding experience to see my kids knit.”

Hedrick, who is a Spanish teacher at RYMS, mentioned the school has been doing this type of work for 11 years.

In addition to donating their homemade scarves, the students devoted time to the residents as they shared stories of their lives and families.

“With each knot and chain, I know they are leaving a great part of their hearts in their scarves for those who need a warm gesture in their life,” Hedrick said.