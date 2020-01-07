SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaVideo Photo Gallery: Pivotal District game Valley View falls to Brownsville Veterans 49-40 Delcia Lopez - January 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Valley View Jimena Munoz (32) battles for a rebound against Brownsville Veterans Lizzie Garza (24) during the first half a girls 32-5A District game at Valley View High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.07, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View Julie Ponce (3) on a drive to the basket against Brownsville Veterans Alex Parchmont (0) during the first half a girls 32-5A District game at Valley View High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.07, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View Lexi Ortegon (1) is defended by Brownsville Veterans Alex Parchmont (0) during the first half a girls 32-5A District game at Valley View High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.07, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View Daniela Garza (12) takes the ball up the court defended by Brownsville Veterans Alex Parchmont (0) during the first half a girls 32-5A District game at Valley View High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.07, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Brownsville Vets Annah Trevino (33) and JuJu Alvarez (11) crash the boards against Valley View Jimena Munoz (32) during the first half of girls District 32-5A game at Valley View gymnasium at on Tuesday, Jan.07, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com