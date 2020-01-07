Mercedes man charged with brother’s murder again seeks lower bond

A 23-year-old man charged with murder for the death of his older brother will appear in court Wednesday morning seeking a bond reduction.

This is the second time in fewer than 30 days that Noel Alvarado will make the request.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Noel on Dec. 4 after he drove his brother Emmanuel Alvarado, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, to Knapp Medical Center at 12:45 a.m.

Noel last appeared in court on Dec. 16 where his bond was reduced to $450,000 from $1 million.

On Dec. 27, his attorney, René A. Flores, filed a writ of habeas corpus arguing Noel is illegally confined because his bond is excessive and beyond his means.

Noel is charged with murder along with 21-year-old Mercedes resident Juan Jesus Hernandez and 23-year-old Weslaco resident Martin Perez Torres Jr.

The alleged organizer of the fatal robbery, 30-year-old Isidro Rubiel Juarez, remains on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said in a news release.

Authorities allege the men attempted to rob 26-year-old Johnothon Gonzalez of drugs and money near the 9900 block of North Saltillo Circle in rural Weslaco.

During the attempt, Gonzalez disarmed Emanuel and shot him.

A probable cause affidavit for Gonzalez’s arrest on charges of tampering with physical evidence says that Gonzalez told investigators he shot back with his own .45 caliber handgun after disarming Emanuel.

He also told police that after shooting Emanuel he left the residence along with his mother, who told police that her son actually stayed behind and she noted that she did not see any bullet casings when she returned the following morning, according to the affidavit.

In a probable cause affidavit for Noel’s arrest, investigators said they saw “blood and bullet holes” consistent with his account.

Torres has bailed out on a $50,000 bond while Hernandez remains jailed in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Gonzalez was released on a $40,000 bond.

