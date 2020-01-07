McAllen Convention Center hosts Dia de Reyes celebration

In partnership with Junior’s Supermarket, the McAllen Convention Center hosted a Dia de Reyes celebration with a traditional cutting of the rosca, which measured at 56 feet in size.

Attendees were able to enjoy a slice of the rosca in addition to taking a stroll through the final day of the illuminated park, Santa’s Circle and FRIO!

Known as Three Kings Day, El Die de Reyes was borne out of a Mexican tradition observing Jan. 6 as a day to commemorate the three wise men traveling to meet the infant Jesus, bearing gifts.

It is customary to observe the day with a pastry called the rosca, which includes a doll of the infant Jesus. Per tradition, whoever finds this doll in the pastry must host a party on Dia de la Candelaria, or Candlemas, on Feb. 2.

Locally, this usually means supplying the tamales.