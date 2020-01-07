LETTERS: Sad times for USA; Terrorist parole process is faulty; New HIV drug spurs comment

Sad times for USA

We live in a world where anything goes — lifestyle, politics! Embracing dictators, weakening governmental rules and regulations, separating kids from their parents, rallies with cussing and demeaning rhetoric, character assassination on people who are despised.

Three years of the Trump administration has felt to me like 300 years!

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives!

These are very sad times for our country!

Mary Martinez

McAllen

Terrorist parole process is faulty

A recent published letter on the London Bridge attack states the terrorist was released from prison “on license,” which means he met certain requirements or will face recall to prison. I don’t think that is a very smart thing to do when dealing with a terrorist who can do very bad things.

There is a better way around this problem. Being labeled a terrorist with a history of wanting to do bad things, I don’t think being on licensed should be an option. A solution to this never happening again is to strip their passport, to prevent them from entering the country. Make them do time and send them back to their homeland so they aren’t a problem to the country or society. Instead he is dead and caused a problem.

This attack dealing with a former inmate on parole is an example of the need to up the game and think of the government and the jail laws. Because what could’ve been easily avoided turned into another terrorist attack, which left two dead and others hurt and cost him his life.

Tell me was it worth releasing a terrorist who had bad things in mind to the public of your country, just for him to kill innocent lives who could’ve still been here if the law of “on license” was not allowed for a terrorist.