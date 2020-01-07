DPS locates vehicle believed involved in Palmview fatal hit and run

PALMVIEW — The Texas Department of Public Safety recovered a vehicle in question regarding the fatal hit and run that occured on La Homa Road on Jan. 1.

According to Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez, the vehicle was recovered from a home in the area of Bentsen Palm, north of 9 Mile Road on Jan 7 at 9:50 a.m.

DPS was searching for a sedan investigators believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run which claimed one man’s life on Jan 1.

At about 6:38 p.m. on La Homa Road, south of Mile 9 in Palmview, Ronald Joseph Barker, 46, was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

With the vehicle in DPS custody for processing of evidence, the investigation is ongoing with no suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing, and DPS urges anyone who has any information related to the incident to contact them at (956) 565-7600.