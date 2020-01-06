Preliminary autopsy shows cause of death in RGC house fire

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says the 82-year-old woman found dead after a Rio Grande City house fire this weekend died from asphyxiation by monoxide poisoning.

Bartola Davila was declared dead just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 4, according to a news release.

The fire, which began at around 1:12 a.m. on Palm St. in Las Lomas, a subdivision east of Rio Grande City, is being handled as a homicide.

After responding to the home, family told deputies that everyone except Davila managed to escape.

“Deputies and family members attempted to enter the residence to locate Bartola but the residence was fully engulfed making it impossible to enter,” according to the news release.

After extinguishing the fire, authorities found Davila’s body.

The public is urged to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office with any information at (956) 487-5571