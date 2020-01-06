Pharr names interim city manager

PHARR — For the second time in 14 months, Ed Wylie has been appointed Pharr’s interim city manager.

Following the departure of city manager Alex Meade, whose final day with the city was Jan. 3, Pharr city commissioners on Monday voted unanimously to appoint Wylie, the deputy city manager, to the interim role after commissioners and Wylie met for nearly an hour in private.

After the private session, Wylie sat on the dais next to Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez and city commissioners as they voted to assign Wylie the interim title.

A statewide search is underway for a full-time city manager, Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said after Monday’s city commission meeting.

“It’s going to be the best qualified person,” Hernandez said. “I don’t know who it’s going to be, but we’re always building off the previous city manager to keep improving.”

Meade, who said he will join Texas Regional Bank to lead a new division the bank is launching, announced his departure from Pharr in December after one year with the city.

When Meade announced his decision in December, Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez wished him well.

“It is time for our illustrious city manager to move on,” said Hernandez, who was joined by Pharr City Commissioner Bobby Carrillo and others in praising Meade.

“This last year was the easiest of all the years I’ve been here on the commission,” Carrillo said.

