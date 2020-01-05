Uncategorized Photo Gallery:WAC Opener UTRGV dominates Cal Baptist 87-68 Delcia Lopez - January 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt UTRGV Sara Bersher (33) gets tangled up with California Baptist player on an offensive rebound during a WAC Conference game at the UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.04, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV Jordan Augustus (23)takes it to the basket against California Baptist Tiena Neale (13) and teammate Georgia Dale (10) during a WAC game at the UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.04, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV Jordan Agustus (23)on a drive to the basket against California Baptist Georgia Dale (10) during a WAC game at the UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.04, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV Amara Graham (1) runs into California Baptist Georgia Dale (10) during a WAC game at the UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.04, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV Amara Graham (1) on a drive to the basket is defended by California Baptist Georgia Dale (10) during a WAC game at the UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.04, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com