EDITORIAL: Sign up

Many people dedicate the first week of the new year to making resolutions, evaluating areas in their lives that could use improvement and dedicating themselves to making those changes.

We hope that this year, many citizens resolve to become better voters.

They’ll get their first chance to do so on March 3, when the Democratic and Republican parties hold primaries to select which candidates will represent them on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Rio Grande Valley elections offices have recently mailed out new cards to registered voters; anyone who has not received a new card since Dec. 1, or U.S. citizen over age 18 who would like to vote for the first time, should call their county elections office or fill out an application for a new card. The deadline to apply in time to vote in the March 3 primary is Feb. 3.

This year’s elections are big, with the president, all state and federal House and one of Texas’ two U.S. Senate positions on the ballot, in addition to a full array of state, county and local offices. The number of offices up for vote and their importance, including the president, usually bring out heavierthan- normal voter participation.

Heavier, however, doesn’t mean adequate. While the United States boasts one of the world’s most liberal voting systems, participation is among the worst in the free world. Scarcely half of eligible voters cast ballots in this country; even if large blocs of Americans complain about the results, that discontent traditionally doesn’t translate to higher turnout in future elections.

The day after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets all across the country to protest the election results. The numbers suggest, however, that half of those protesters didn’t vote. The anemic turnout is one reason cited for Trump’s win. We’ll never know if those allegations have merit, or if Trump’s support might have held true even if more ballots were cast.