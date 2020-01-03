PhotosSportsRio Grand Valley Vipers Photo Gallery: RGV Vipers are defeated by Suns in NBA D League game 101-93 Joel Martinez - January 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Michael Frazier II (21) drives to the basket during a NBA G league game against Northern Arizona Suns at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Jaron Blossomgame (7) attempts a slam dunk against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers Jaron Blossomgame (7), background, and Northern Arizona Suns forward Anthony Lawrence II (5) battle for position under the net during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Jacobi Boykis (0) drives to the basket against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers Jaron Blossomgame (7) drives to the basket against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Brandon Sampson (44) goes against Northern Arizona Suns guard ShawnDre Jones (10) during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Isaiah Taylor (24) attempts a basket against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Isaiah Taylor (24) passes the ball against Northern Arizona Suns during an NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Jaron Blossomgame (7) attempts a basket against Northern Arizona Suns forward Trayvon Palmer (15) during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Brandon Sampson (44) attempts a shot guarded by Northern Arizona Suns guard Keljin Blevins (7) during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Jaron Blossomgame (7) slam dunks the ball against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Brandon Sampson (44) attempts a basket against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Ray Spalding fights for position under the net against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Michael Frazier II (21) goes against Northern Arizona Suns center Norense Odiase (3) at the net during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers head coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah gives direction during a NBA G league game against Northern Arizona Suns at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Brandon Sampson (44) attempts a basket as he drives to the basket against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rio Grande Valley Vipers Jaron Blossomgame (7)m, center, watches the action on the court from the bench against Northern Arizona Suns during a NBA G league game at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)