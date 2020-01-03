LETTERS: Fraud arrests spur comment; Manslaughter sentence light

Fraud arrests spur comment
The Texas Workforce Commission is an institution whose purpose is to create value and offer opportunity to employers, individuals and communities to achieve and sustain economic prosperity.
As mentioned in the article published Nov. 29 regarding the seven people indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., the TWC should take drastic measures when trying to issue checks to unemployed individuals.
One solution to this fraudulent matter could be sending an actual person to the businesses and talking to the owners or managers in person to verify that in fact that individual worked there, ask them to show the application and give the reason why he/she was let go. Having a person in front ask such questions would be a little more intimidating than just hiding behind a computer sending an email or writing a letter. Technology is so advanced today that it makes us more prone to fraud.
TWC should take drastic measures to these types of situations, especially when sending money without much proof. It can be hard for those who truly need the unemployment benefits, but it is not fair that employers’ taxes are being used for the benefit of people who abuse their job positions.
They must be penalized for all the money they took and put in jail for trying to benefit at the expense of others.
Fraud can be committed anywhere, but it’s sad to know that employees from an institution that is there to help you when you need it most are taking advantage of your situation for their lucrative needs.
Albadely Segura
Weslaco
Manslaughter sentence light
With respect to “Woman sentenced for drunk driving fatality,” published Sept. 1, this woman was not sentenced to a justifiable amount of punishment time. She was sentenced to two years for taking someone’s life.
Considering that she pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter, her sentence should have been much more lengthy. In Texas, intoxication manslaughter is considered a 2nd degree felony, meaning you can get up to 20 years.
Taking someone’s life should come at a much higher cost; it’s someone’s life that you have just taken away. The punishment should be more severe — no lesson will be learned with a punishment this soft.
The family of the victim must feel robbed by the justice system.
Since the woman was not only intoxicated but it also resulted in another person’s death, she should be given twice the punishment.
Driving under the influence is one offense, but intoxication manslaughter means it is twice as worse.
Two years in jail will teach the convicted nothing. It will just show them that the minimum punishment will be executed despite how horribly you mess up.
The victim is someone’s mother, someone’s friend. The family and friends, I would assume, expected much more out of the justice system. Overall, I believe that this sentence did not achieve justice for the victim.
Her 37 years of life had to end because of someone’s recklessness and irresponsibility. In my opinion, even 20 years would not be enough for me to feel justice for a loved one’s death.
Jolee Pena
McAllen