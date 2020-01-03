LETTERS: Fraud arrests spur comment; Manslaughter sentence light

Fraud arrests spur comment

The Texas Workforce Commission is an institution whose purpose is to create value and offer opportunity to employers, individuals and communities to achieve and sustain economic prosperity.

As mentioned in the article published Nov. 29 regarding the seven people indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., the TWC should take drastic measures when trying to issue checks to unemployed individuals.

One solution to this fraudulent matter could be sending an actual person to the businesses and talking to the owners or managers in person to verify that in fact that individual worked there, ask them to show the application and give the reason why he/she was let go. Having a person in front ask such questions would be a little more intimidating than just hiding behind a computer sending an email or writing a letter. Technology is so advanced today that it makes us more prone to fraud.

TWC should take drastic measures to these types of situations, especially when sending money without much proof. It can be hard for those who truly need the unemployment benefits, but it is not fair that employers’ taxes are being used for the benefit of people who abuse their job positions.

They must be penalized for all the money they took and put in jail for trying to benefit at the expense of others.

Fraud can be committed anywhere, but it’s sad to know that employees from an institution that is there to help you when you need it most are taking advantage of your situation for their lucrative needs.

Albadely Segura

Weslaco

Manslaughter sentence light