Elsa police make arrest in Whataburger robbery

The Elsa Police Department has made an arrest in a fast food robbery at gunpoint, according to an agency news release issued Friday.

The Criminal Investigations Division identified 22-year-old Wyatt Castillo of Edcouch as the suspect accused of robbing the Whataburger located at 100 E. Highway 107 in Elsa on Thursday morning.

Castillo is accused of taking approximately $84 from the restaurant.

A warrant was issued for aggravated robbery by Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jason Peña, and he was arrested by Weslaco police on Thursday evening.

Following a subsequent search of Castillo’s residence, investigators were able to determine that the suspect has also been involved in an open aggravated robbery investigation that occurred on Oct. 29 at a Stripes Convenience Store in Elsa. Castillo is accused of taking $114 during that robbery.

Castillo was arraigned on Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, and he was given a bond of $200,000 for each count.