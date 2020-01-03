EDITORIAL: Unfinished

We wish everyone the happiest and most productive New Year.

The changing of the calendar offers many people a chance to look back on past events and accomplishments, and look ahead to the days and months ahead. Many people see the new year as an opportunity to set new goals, or reset those that proved beyond our reach.

It’s a chance, in many ways, to wipe the slate clean. The start of a new decade can offer even more incentive to jettison old wants and blaze new trails.

This year, however, it appears harder to set aside the past and refocus ourselves on new goals. A lot of unfinished business faces us in 2020, business that can’t be ignored or left unresolved. It’s like the realization that once again, many of us will have to recommit ourselves to establishing healthier habits and better budgeting.

Unfortunately, much of the unfinished business requires our attention but isn’t our sole responsibility; we have to do our part to resolve the issues but also must rely on others to do their part.

Much of that unfinished business lies beyond our personal lives. The most obvious pending issue, of course, is the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Acquittal in the Senate is presumed and virtually assured, but the trial, and actions of those involved, will enable citizens to evaluate incumbent elected officials, from our local Congress members to the president himself, and make better-informed decisions in the spring primaries and fall general elections. Officials’ statements and behavior could reinforce our opinion of an official, or change our perception of the person completely.