$1M bond for Edinburg stabbing suspect

The 31-year-old man accused of 2020’s first murder in Hidalgo County was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder.

Police Chief Cesar Torres said Ramiro Escobar received a $1 million bond.

Authorities announced Escobar’s arrest early Thursday night, but did not provide any details into when or where police arrested the 31-year-old.

He’s accused of stabbing 44-year-old Miguel Adrian Ramirez multiple times at the Lantana Apartment complex on 1200 N. 1st Ave. on Jan. 1.

Police say they worked several leads leading them to Escobar’s identification and arrest.

In a Facebook post, police said the motive of the murder is still under investigation and investigators are looking for persons of interest who may have more information.

Police also located a 2006 silver Chrysler 300 authorities believe may have been involved in the alleged crime.

The Edinburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to call police at (956) 289-7700. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Edinburg Crimestoppers at (956) 383-TIPS (8477).