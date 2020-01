A Pharr man is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a pursuit early Thursday morning.

The chase started just after 5 a.m. when a trooper attempted to pull over 36-year-old Joe Omar Guerrero on 10th Street and Pecan in McAllen, according to a news release.

DPS arrested Guerrero after he crashed into a canal.