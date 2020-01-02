Multi-agency effort nets arrest of 15 gang members

A recent operation netted the arrests of 15 gang members, according to a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Thursday

In the release, authorities said the sheriff’s office worked with Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mission, Pharr, McAllen, Edinburg and Alamo police to target people with gang affiliations who had felony or misdemeanor warrants.

The operation occurred between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, according to the release.

An additional seven people were also arrested during the operation.

The 22 suspects are facing a variety of charges, including drug offenses and assaults.