Masked man robs Elsa Whataburger

The Elsa Police Department is looking for a masked man who robbed a Whataburger at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Elsa police say the man entered the restaurant at 100 E. Highway 107 with a black shotgun while demanding money.

He was last seen running northbound toward Extrumberto Solis Street while wearing a camouflage hoodie with a Mossy Oak Logo, a camouflage mask, black mechanic gloves, blue jeans and tan lace-up boots, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. J. Fuentes at (956) 262-4721.