ESPN reported Thursday evening that Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have decided that Jason Garrett will no longer be coach of the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Ed Werner first reported the news.

ESPN.com reported that “According to multiple sources, the Joneses and Garrett did not have their scheduled meeting at The Star on Thursday after meeting on Monday and Tuesday without any resolution on the coach’s status. Garrett’s contract is set to expire on Jan. 14 and his status with the team has been an issue since last Garrett was 85-67 in nine seasons as the Cowboys head coach but only won twice in the playoffs and never made it past the divisional round