Edinburg police nab suspect in stabbing death

EDINBURG — Police here have arrested the suspect believed responsible for the murder of a 44-year-old man on Wednesday.

The Edinburg Police Department announced Thursday that Ramiro Escobar, 31, has been arrested in the murder of Miguel Adrian Ramirez Alonzo, 44.

Alonzo was stabbed several times Wednesday morning at 1200 N. First Ave. at the Lantana Apartment complex. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to a news release, the motive for the murder is still under investigation.

Escobar will be charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and faces five to 99 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

Investigators continue to look for persons of interest or anyone who may have more information pertaining to the crime. Edinburg police are asking the public to contact them at (956) 289-7700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.