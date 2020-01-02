DPS searching for potential vehicle involved in Palmview fatal hit and run

PALMVIEW — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a sedan investigators believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run that claimed one man’s life here Wednesday.

At about 6:38 p.m. on La Homa Road, south of Mile 9 in Palmview, Ronald Joseph Barker, 46, was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

DPS is currently searching for a dark in color, four-door sedan or pickup truck that was pulling a utility trailer at around the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and DPS urges anyone who has any information related to the incident to contact them at (956) 565-7600.