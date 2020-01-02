COMMENTARY: Once, when we had ethics

As a veteran who served in Vietnam, and as a military journalist who saw the best and worst of our servicemen at war, I must take exception to the meddling of a draft dodger into the military system of justice, discipline, punishment and most of all, the undermining of the military’s code of honor and conduct.

In the history of our military, the values espoused through leadership, national integrity and personal responsibility is what has inspired our men and women to be the most that they can be, and to exemplify the best of America’s ideas and ideals.

It is our military honor that embodies the core values of military service. It is in carrying out, acting upon and living the values of military honor — respect, duty, loyalty, selfless service, integrity and personal courage — that has differentiated and distinguished our men and women in uniform from other times and other wars and other soldiers.

We live in a world at war; a world besieged by the forces of good and evil, both battling the acceptance and tolerance of the brutality, coarseness and mercilessness that plagues the human mind and erodes the human soul.

The idea that our own soldiers pose with enemy corpses, and even bloody body parts of dismembered insurgents on battlefields, arenas of mortal combat and on killing fields across the globe, should tell us all that something has gone wrong.

At what point in our generations of war did we lose our compass and our sight of the light that illuminates the world?

At what precise date and time did we forget the sights and sounds of the atrocities of our past, and the lessons of history and of our hearts?

We should all be outraged that some within our ranks have lost their bearings and direction.

The desecration of enemy dead by posing them as trophies after a hunt is not what America or Americans should applaud or condone. It is a deviation of our core values of honor and of decency.