Local NewsPhotos Photo Gallery: Best in Photos 2019 Delcia Lopez Delcia Lopez - January 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Matador Jose Daniel Ayala, Monterey Mexico,places his hand on La Virgin de Guadalupe before his bloodless bullfight event at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Feb.10, 2019 in La Gloria. The small house is filled with religious relics for the matadors beliefs to bring them good luck. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Hayden Roman of Palm Grove Elementary in Brownsville competes in the Rio Grande Valley 31st Annual Regional Spelling Bee at STC Campus on Saturday, March 02, 2019 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The Los Fresnos Mariachi members get ready backstage during the Festiba 2019 Mariachi Festival on Saturday, March 02, 2019 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mchi Hannah Kelly(2) walks past the Juarez Lincoln soccer girls celebration of Leslie Lopez, Melanie Olivarez, Daisy Reyes and Abdaly Pineda on Monday, March,18, 2019 in La Joya. Juarez Lincoln 1-0. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg High school Ballet Kuxtal Folklórico perform for the judges during the Sixth Annual La Feria; STC Folklórico & Dance Competition at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, March,30, 2019. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Over 50 migrants wait to be processed on the levee underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge on Wednesday, April, 10, 2019. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The RGV Vipers NBA G League Championship trophy’s on display for the fans at Bert Ogden Arena during a celebration of the Vipers on Sunday April, 14, 2019 in Edinburg. With three D-League titles in 2010, 2013, and 2019, the Vipers are the most successful team in the league. The Vipers won their third championship in a 129–112 game three win against the Long Island Nets. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Johnny Joe Gutierrez,16, of Mission greets the crowd at the 13th Annual Texas Folklife Big Squeeze Semifinals at MOSTH Museum on Saturday April,27, 2019. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Tom Hudson a member of the Camarata Cellista RGV prepares to play his bass during a In Memoriam: National Butterfly Center along with Members of the No Border Wall Coalition memorializing the river endangered by President Trump’s border wall on the banks of the Rio Grande River on Sunday May 26, 2019 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor| dlopez@themonitor.com PSJA Julio Gomez (15) and teammate block a Mission players attempt at the goal during their Water Polo match at the Pharr Aquatics Center on Thursday June,27,2019 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Matador Pablo Campero,of Mexico City walks into the bullring before the start of the bloodless bullfights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Feb.10, 2019 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Viridiana Saenz and Libby Chapa help fluff the dress to Iridian Reyes,18, Duchess of Royal Palms at the Neuhaus Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan.24, 2019 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com at the Historical La Lomita Church on Friday June,28,2019 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor Lourder Garcia from Mission shades herself from the sun during a protest outside the Border Patrol Processing Center on Friday July 12, 2019 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Francisco Galicia, 18, embraces his mother, Sanjuana Galicia, 42, after spending 26 days in federal custody, despite being a U.S. Citizen, at the McAllen Central Station, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Wearing a traditional “El traje Tehuana”, Yoali Lopez Quiroz from Oaxaca, Mexico, prepares for the Calenda Parade at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 26, 2019. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) DPS personel gather to honor fallen State Trooper Moises Sanchez during his funeral at the Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Sept.6, 2019. Thousands of other law enforcement agents from across the nation were present. Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com A sea of Stetson hats filled the Bert Ogden Arena during State Trooper Moises Sanchez funeral on Friday, Sept.06,2019 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com San Benito Smiley Silva (7) gets his helmet knocked off as he is sacked by PSJA defenders Noah Herrera (42) and Jacob Sanchez (11) during the first half of a high school football game at PSJA Stadium Thursday, Sept.12,2019 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) UTRGV Veronkia Jandova (14) with a block against Corpus Christi A&M Madison Green during the season opener at UTRGV Fieldhouse Tuesday, Sept.16, 2019 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor on Tuesday, Oct.29, 2019 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor McHi coach Paula Dodge encourages her team against Laredo United in the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals at Zapata High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov.12,2019 in Zapata. Photo by Delcia Lopez / dlopez@themonitor.com Pioneer Eddie Lee Marburger (12) is hit by San Antonio Southside defender Christopher Camarillo (10 and Richard Torres(15) as they jar the ball loose during the first half of a high school bi-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Nov.15, 2019 in Sharyland. Pioneer was given the touchdown. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Meliissa “Super Mely” Martinez on the mat is punished by Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez during an MMA straw weight bout at Payne Arena on Saturday, Dec.7,2019 in Hidalgo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Viridiana Silva,32, vividly remembers the day her home burned while at home with her young baby in Mercedes. Silva lost her home to an electrical shortage. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Ariel Solano, 4, of Donna, Texas, carries a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe during the Feast celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in San Juan, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez| dlopez@themonitor.com RGV Vipers Chinanu Onuaku gets hit in the face by Texas Legends Johnathan Motley on a rebound during the first half of an NBA-G League at Bert Ogden Arena. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Alejandro Romero ,17, with his viola at his grandfather’s home on Thursday Aug. 08, 2019 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Manuel Tiscareño at Hacienda San Juan on Thursday, Jan.24, 2019 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rodolfo Lopez,14, with Vanguard Academy Mosart Secondary of Alamo, gets ready backstage to compete in the Festiba 2019 Mariachi Festival at UTRGV PAC Center on Saturday, March 02, 2019 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com