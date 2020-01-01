Man stabbed to death in Edinburg

Staff Report
-
Edinburg police investigate a fatal stabbing at the Lantana Apartments on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

EDINBURG — Police here are investigating a stabbing that claimed a man’s life on New Year’s Day. 

According to a media release, the Edinburg Police Department received a call at about 7:26 a.m. Wednesday in regard to a stabbing at the Lantana apartment complex, 1200 N. 1st Ave. 

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds, the release stated. 

He was transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead. 

A preliminary investigation suggested the incident was isolated and not a threat to the public, the release stated.

An autopsy report has been ordered. 

The Edinburg Police Department asks the public to report any information regarding the incident to (956) 289-7700 or (956) 383-TIPS.