Man injured in Pharr shooting

PHARR — A man was injured after a woman reportedly shot him Wednesday morning.

Pharr police are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate the shooting, which occurred on Sugar Road and FM 495.

The Pharr Police Department received a call about a mobile disturbance, according to Lt. Christopher Olivarez. DPS officers on scene said a man was shot by a woman, who was later taken into custody.

Both individuals were transported to a hospital, although details about their injuries remain unclear. DPS did not release any other information.

This is a developing story.