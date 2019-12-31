Photos Photo Gallery: Joel Martinez’s top photos of 2019 Joel Martinez - December 31, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Weslaco High’s Sabrina Cerda (15) and Edinburg High’s Brianna Sanchez (45) battle for position under the net in a District 31-6A game at Weslaco High School on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Supporters react during a visit by U. S. President Donald Trump at McAllen Miller International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Catholic priest Fr. Roy Snipes walks around the grounds of the La Lomita Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer’s Jose Rodriguez, top, bouts with PSJA Southwest’s David Estes during a 16-5A wrestling district tournament at Sharyland High School on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Memorial’s Tani Talamantez (3) drives to the basket against Laredo United South in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High School on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High’s Aaron Nixon (4) slides safely into home in the fifth inning against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in a tournament game at McAllen High School at Ted Uhlaender field on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Pilgrams observe Ash Wednesday at Holy Sprit Catholic Church on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A charro throws his lasso during the Livestock Show parade along Texas avenue on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Visitors enjoy themselves in one of the many rides and attractions at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Tyler Bingham rides a bull named Smokin Joe during the Xtreme Bull Riding competition at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show on Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where DPS officer Moises Sanchez was shot has he responded to an accident on the corner of 10th street and Freddy Gonzalez drive on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Valley View’s Pablo Torre (6) heads the ball against El Paso Bel Air during a UIL Class 5A Semifinal game at Birkelbach Field on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Georgetown. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and his wife, Dalia Molina are arraigned by (Precinct 2 Place 2) Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Jaime “Jerry” Muoz on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) PSJA Memorial’s Cruz Gomez celebrates after crossing the finish line in first to win the gold medal in the 3200 meter run at the UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Meyers Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Austin. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Immigrant children play as Cuban and Central American immigrants wait on the Progreso International Bridge to by processed by U.S. Immigration on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nuevo Progreso, Mexico. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High’s Chase Gerlach (6) yells out with excitement as teammates gather after defeating Kerrville Tivy in a Class 5A Regional Semi Final playoff series game 3 at Cabaniss Field on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer teammates celebrate on the field after their victory against Sharyland High during a 5A Regional final series game 2 at UTRGV Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Runners carry the fallen officer memorial flag during a run to honor fallen officer Jose Espericueta in front of the Mission police department on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mission police office Javier Garza ties a banner to the unit of fallen officer Jose Espericueta in front of the Mission police department during a run in his honor on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Vehicles lay stranded in high water as residents deal with water from rain storms that hit the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Edcouch. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Fr. Andres Gutierrez blesses the casket that holds the body of legendary long time Pan American University and University of Texas-Pan American baseball coach Alfred “Al” Ogletree during a funeral mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Catholic Church on Monday, July 1, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Brandon Figueroa celebrates in a corner after defeating Javier Nicolas Chacon in a TKO during an Interim WBA World Super Bantamweight Championship bout at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, Aug 24, 2019, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mission police and other local law enforcement applaud Joaquin Espericueta, son of fallen Mission PD Corporal Jose Espericueta, and pat him on the back as he enters his first day of school at Cathey Middle School on Monday, Aug 26, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The body Texas State Trooper Moises Sanchez lies in repose during his funeral at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Sept., 2019, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Students walk past a array of small flags plated on the ground in front of at Lamar Academy/IB as Young Americans for Freedom speak during a 9-11 remembrance on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Members of the Mission High School Marching Band low bass prepare on the McAllen High School tennis courts for the finals of the Bands of American South Texas Regional Championships McAllen at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High School’s Lexi Gonzalez (1) reacts after point scored against McAllen Rowe in a District 30-6A volleyball match at McAllen High School on Tuesday, Oct, 8, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The music of Enrique Iglesias plays on a cellphone behind Luz as she goes through her therapy Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) attempts to pass to an open receiver against Boerne-Champion in a 5A DII Regional semi-final game at the Alamodome on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in San Antonio. 