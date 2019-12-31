McAllen Memorial’s Garcia wins, Bobcats defeat quad competition

BY RAUL GARCIA

STAFF WRITER

EDINBURG — McAllen Memorial’s Justin Garcia tangled with Edinburg Economedes’ Julian De Angel for the entire three periods of their match — also known as “six minutes of pain.”

“We had to dog it,” Garcia said. “He was working really hard, and I was working it really hard, and it was a good match.”

Garcia 15-5 and De Angel 17-13 battled each other Monday at the Edinburg Economedes Quad Meet at Harwell Middle School that also pitted Edinburg High and Edinburg Vela High.

Garcia (132 pounds) rode Del Angel (132 pounds) on his back most of the match as he clinched to his body tightly looking for arm locks and the momentum to pin him.

They scrambled from one side to the other side of the mat as they flipped and pushed each other getting their heads scraped against the mat as they tried to maneuver each other in their favor.

“I hit a single leg when we started in the first round,” Garcia said. “I shot in and brought him to the ground and after that we just scrambled for a while. We both got super tired. I was able to hit more moves and get more points which allowed me to win.”

Garcia said they had met on the mat before and was able to pin Del Angel in the first round, but this time they went the distance before Garcia pinned him in the third period.

“I could have done a lot better,” Del Angel said. “I just need to work on some things, get faster and dedicate more to the take downs and escapes.”

Garcia defeated each of his three opponents at the meet by fall.

“We didn’t win all of them. Unfortunately, we had some forfeits because wrestlers didn’t show up and overall we are still growing,” McAllen Memorial head coach Eduardo Gonzalez said. “Justin came out today very, very solid and he looked really good.”

The Mustangs are a team of wrestlers who are mostly freshman and sophomore boys and girls.

McAllen Memorials’ Albert Muñoz is at 182 pounds and is sitting on a 14-1 record.

And on the girls team, Victoria Gomez is 14-4 in the 119-pound division. Serentity de la Garza, a freshman, is 17-1 in the 138-pound division. Maya Marroquin is 7-0 in the 148-pound weight class and Eternity de la Garza is 10-4 in the 165-pound division.

McAllen Memorial girls ended the competition beginning with their win against Edinburg High 24-18. They defeated Edinburg Vela 42-6 and lost 30-18 to Edinburg Economedes.

Edinburg High Bobcats boys team, however, beat their opponents as a team in each of their duals.

Edinburg High took down Edinburg Economedes 39-2. The Bobcats defeated the Mustangs 51-12, and beat Edinburg Vela 42-11.

“We did well and they showed a lot of improvement today,” Edinburg High head coach Abel Saenz said. “We are improving from where we were last week.”

Bobcats junior Josiah Sloss (106 pounds) extended his winning streak to 19-0 after his single defeat by pin over Edinburg Vela’s Maximilian Benavidez (106 pounds).

“He’s been getting better and more, and more confident since his freshman year,” Saenz said. “It looks like he’s putting it all together now, and it’s showing on the mat.”

Edinburg Vela’s Humberto Alcala defeated his three opponents by pin.

“We just came out here to wrestle,” Alcala said about his team. “I wrestled up to get a different feel of the competition.”

Alcala wrestled in the 182-pound division in his first match. In his second match, he wrestled 170 pounds and pinned his last opponent Edinburg Economedes’ Esdras Velez 195 pounds in the first round.

Alcala normally wrestles in the 160-pound weight class.

“For now, I have already wrestled every one here and I wanted to wrestle some new people,” Alcala said.

Edinburg Economedes’ Arlysa Sierra stretched her record to 27-6 after she beat her opponents.

“I did pretty good, and I won my matches in the first round each,” Sierra said. “This year, no one has defeated me in district and I’m feeling really good.”

rgarcia@themonitor.com