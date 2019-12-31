IMAS announces first Family Fun Night of the new year

The International Museum of Art & Science will be hosting its first Family Fun Night of the decade on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

IMAS Family Fun Nights are held on the first Thursday of each month and feature programs centered around family learning.

Thursday’s Family Fun Night is called Geology Bash and will feature activities about volcanoes and the Earth’s layers.

Dr. Juan Gonzalez, an associate professor at the school of Earth, environmental and marine sciences at UTRGV, will be on hand to provide insight into his research of the geological history of the Rio Grande Valley.

Museum visitors will have the opportunity to explore the IMAS fine art galleries, which include Mexican and Latin American Folk Art, and the newly opened Compulsory Measures. The Erica Daborn’s Dialogues with Mother Earth and the Christmas Tree Forest can also be viewed before their final day on Sunday.

Family Fun Nights will continue in February with Art Bash on Feb 6 and Science Food on March 5. Anyone interested is encouraged to visit theimasonline.org to see all the Family Fun Night themes for 2020.

Family Fun Night activities are included in the cost of General Admission and are free for IMAS Members. WIC and EBT cardholders can attend the Family Fun Nights for $1 per person.