EDITORIAL: All the facts

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” Greta Thunberg, Time’s Person of the Year, made that direct assertion in September before the U.N. General Assembly.

Thunberg’s message, however dramatic, is an important one; we can’t ignore environmental concerns when making economic decisions.

It’s also a message that has been made in more local venues including the Rio Grande Valley, where organized efforts have been made to block and even reverse progress that has been made to allow three companies to build liquefied natural gas export terminals at the Port of Brownsville. Environmental arguments have been used in opposition to bring other industries to South Texas, including perhaps a metalworks operation like those more common to the 1970s “Rust Belt” rimming the Great Lakes. They are vital arguments, reminders that all decisions must be holistic; the value of any industrial development is reduced by any costs related to repairing the damage it might create on the environment or on public health.

However, it’s wrong to paint such arguments as either-or propositions.

Thunberg’s request that people simply listen to the experts regarding the possibility of climate change should be heeded. However, they aren’t the only experts who deserve our attention.

The young Swedish environmental activist’s alarming message isn’t wrong; people indeed are dying because of polluted water and other environmental issues. Many of those deaths, however, aren’t caused by industrial waste, but rather by poverty.