Docs: Man charged with arson after domestic altercation

PHARR — Police here arrested a man on allegations of arson, according to a criminal complaint.

On Dec. 22, an intoxicated Felix Garcia, 25, was staying at a disclosed address in Pharr with his girlfriend when he had a physical and verbal argument with his girlfriend and her sister, the complaint reads.

Although it was reported to the Pharr Police Department, an arrest was not made at that time.

On the morning of Dec. 23, Garcia and the women got into another altercation, and Garcia’s brother got involved to protect the women, the complaint reads.

Angered, Garcia threw furniture outside of the house and entered one of the women’s cars, burning photos and unknown papers inside the car, the complaint further alleges.

Garcia then poured an unknown liquid into the car’s fuel tank and attempted to ignite the car with a lighter, the complaint reads.

The Pharr Fire Department arrived first, and a scene assessment led to finding burnt substances inside the vehicle and the gas tank open.

Garcia was arrested and charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

He was then released on Dec. 28 on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000.