Brothers accused of stealing $10, throwing energy drinks at cashier

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teens accused of throwing energy drinks at a gas station clerk before stealing $10 in a robbery while assaulting another clerk in a separate robbery hours later where they stole Swisher Sweet Tobacco products and a small amount of cash, according to a news release.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Cruz Angel Escobar on Monday after he was identified in surveillance video, along with 18-year old Leonel Escobar Jr., his brother, and 19-year-old Madeline Ortiz, according to a news release.

The first robbery occurred just before midnight last Thursday when the sheriff’s office responded to El Tropical Drive-Thru Store in rural Edinburg, authorities said.

That’s where two cashiers told deputies two men assaulted them and stole Swisher Sweet Tobacco and a small amount of cash, according to a news release.

Hours later, on Friday morning at around 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office said they responded to a robbery call at a Stripes in San Carlos, where a cashier told deputies two men entered the store and threw energy drinks at him.

“One of the men then jumped over the counter and assaulted the cashier,” a news release states. “Both suspects left the store quickly after stealing $10.00 in U.S. currency from the cash register.”

The brothers are both charged with two counts of robbery while Ortiz is charged with one count for her involvement, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Escobar brothers received $300,000 in bonds, while Ortiz received a $150,000 bond, according to a news release.