LETTERS: Trump isn’t so innocent; Drug prices must be cut; Contributions are forgotten; Socialism to communism

Trump isn’t so innocent

Mr. Jake Longoria claims nothing has ever been found on President Trump or his children (letters, Dec. 4), Then why was the foundation that Mr. Trump founded fined for misusing the fund for his presidential campaign that was collected through donations for veterans?

Don’t glorify Mr. Trump as innocent as he claims on TV. If he had nothing to hide, then why order people in his Cabinet to not answer any questions before Congress?

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa

Drug prices must be cut

It is imperative that our representatives in Washington, D.C. vote on lowering prescriptive drugs prices. As a hardworking American I feel that the pharmaceuticals are earning great profits at our expense.

Many Americans are going to Mexico and Canada to purchase at much lower prices their American manufactured medications. What a shame. It is my most sincere hope that our elected representatives can stop this from continuing.

Mr. Michael Garcia

Edinburg

Contributions are forgotten

Well, finally! The Democrats finally impeached that mean, old, nasty President Trump. They are frantically trying to help the U.S. population crawl out from under the horrible circumstances he and his administration have created and that we, as citizens, have to endure.

You know, things like a booming and expanding economy, lowest unemployment rates for all ethnic and gender groups in decades, tax cuts so we have more money in our pockets, lifting of government regulations on businesses, and many other terrible things he promised to do during his presidential campaign.

Wow! A candidate actually following through on what he promised. Wonders never cease.

Seriously, people seem to hate him for his candor and the way he will not back down when attacked. The Democratic Party and the majority of the mainstream media have done absolutely nothing but criticize everything he says and does. Their main objective seems to be to get rid of him and they do not like the fact that he does not lie down and play dead for them.