EDITORIAL: On a roll

Rio Grande Valley officials’ work to promote alternative travel options continues to pay off. The Texas Department of Transportation has picked Cameron County’s hike-and-bike trail network as the state’s first proposed addition to the U.S. Bicycle Route System.

TxDOT has applied to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, which offers special designation of roadways across the country. The USBRS was created in 2005 with guidance from the Adventure Cycling Association. More than 14,000 miles have of roads and trails have been designated nationwide, but the system still is intermittent, with designated trails in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

The local trails would be the first in Texas to receive the designation.

State officials picked the Valley network to recognize the well developed system of trails that began as an effort to address this region’s high rates of diabetes and obesity by promoting more active lifestyles. For several years city and county officials have steered attention and resources, including actively seeking grants specifically for such efforts, into creating trail systems where people can bike, jog and walk in relatively safety. The system includes more than 120 miles of designated bike lanes on Brownsville-area roadways.

Hike-and-bike trails have even been incorporated into expansion and renovation work at the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, and the Brownsville trail system extends to the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historic Park.

To their credit, city councils and commissions across the Valley have joined in the effort, and coordinated their efforts in hopes of creating a Valleywide system of trails upon which ambitious cyclists could ride from Brownsville to McAllen and surrounding cities.