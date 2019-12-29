Car chase ends with driver in custody, 1 on the run

EDINBURG — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who fled from authorities after a vehicle pursuit Sunday.

The pursuit began at 11:24 a.m. and DPS was able to detain a female driver, but a male passenger remains at large.

DPS hasn’t released many more details, but did state that marijuana was found in the vehicle.

“There was a backpack that was found with some marijuana, but it’s an unknown amount,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez, spokesman for DPS, said.

DPS is still searching for the man on Ingle Road, east of Terry.

This is a developing story.