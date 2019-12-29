Advice: Stop waiting for perfect moments

Life is too precious to keep putting off doing things you want to do or saving things to use later.

There are so many little things we can do to make life more pleasant and yet, we put off doing these things, because we are waiting for the perfect moment.

When I was in my teens, I loaned a friend a pair of shoes that I loved and would only wear on special occasions. Months later when I got them back, the shoes were ruined. She had used them so much that the leather on the heel and the point of the shoe were worn out.

I learned two lessons that I have never forgotten. First, never let anyone borrow something that is important to you and second, wear the shoes!

Don’t let today pass you by because you are thinking about the future.

Living in the present is wearing your favorite dress today and lighting the candle you got for your birthday; it’s closing your eyes and taking a moment to feel the sunshine on your face.

Start saying yes to the little things that make you happy.