Advice: Stop waiting for perfect moments

Life is too precious to keep putting off doing things you want to do or saving things to use later.
There are so many little things we can do to make life more pleasant and yet, we put off doing these things, because we are waiting for the perfect moment.
When I was in my teens, I loaned a friend a pair of shoes that I loved and would only wear on special occasions. Months later when I got them back, the shoes were ruined. She had used them so much that the leather on the heel and the point of the shoe were worn out.
I learned two lessons that I have never forgotten. First, never let anyone borrow something that is important to you and second, wear the shoes!
Don’t let today pass you by because you are thinking about the future.
Living in the present is wearing your favorite dress today and lighting the candle you got for your birthday; it’s closing your eyes and taking a moment to feel the sunshine on your face.
Start saying yes to the little things that make you happy.
When we focus on our past or future, we are not enjoying the moment.
You go on vacation and spend the week thinking about how many days you have left, and planning your return. Instead, of how awesome being there now, feels.
Living in the moment is not being irresponsible, it’s paying attention to the gifts that God gives you. It’s acknowledging the blessings.
Adulthood sometimes makes us forget how to enjoy the little things. Instead, we live life focused on the future. On the day we can afford a bigger home, or a new car, or get a better job and move to a bigger city.
We are so focused on mañana that we don’t enjoy how far we have gotten and the things we have accomplished.
When you give a child a chocolate bar, they bite into it with gusto — and if you let them, they will devour it quickly.
When children play, they lose track of time. Sometimes they are so engrossed in what they are doing they don’t here you when you call them.
Adult life is filled with responsibilities and moments that are not always fun. This is why enjoying today is so important.
Making the conscious decision to live in the moment and savor every bite of life.
When you allow yourself to have these little pleasures and give thanks for them, you will have the energy to deal with everything else.
This new year make it a point to be kinder to yourself. Pay attention to the wonderful moments you are living now.
Breathe it in and enjoy it, so that it doesn’t slip away.
Happy New Year!
Maria Luisa Salcines is a freelance writer, and certified parent coach with The International Network for Children and Families in Redirecting Children’s Behavior and Redirecting for a Cooperative Classroom. Follow her on Twitter @PowerOfFamily, Instagram mlsalcinespoweroffamily or contact her on her blog FamilyLifeAndFindingHappy.com.