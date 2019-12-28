Starr Co. 2020 primary races set, most of them uncontested

Most of the races for the Starr County March 2020 primary are all but decided with 11 of 16 races going uncontested.

Of the five races that are being contested in March, the most high-profile race is that for of the 229th Judicial District Attorney.

The position covers Starr, Duval and Jim Hogg counties and is currently held by Omar Escobar Jr. based in Starr. He is running for re-election in the Democratic primary and is being challenged by Gocha Ramirez also from Starr County.

No candidates have filed to run in the Republican primary for any of the Starr County races.

Starr County Attorney Victor Canales, Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes, Tax Assessor-Collector Ameida Salinas, and Precinct 3 County Commissioner Eloy Garza are among those not facing a challenger.

Also running unopposed are Precinct 1 Constable Cornelio “Cone” Alvarez Jr., Precinct 3 Constable Desi Olivarez, Precinct 4 Constable Joel Rocha, Precinct 5 Constable Richard Garza, Precinct 6 Constable Jose “Papa Joe” Garza, and Precinct 8 Constable Fermin Orta.

One of the few contested races includes the one for county commissioner Precinct 1. Two candidates filed to run for the seat currently occupied by Commissioner Jaime Alvarez who declined to run for re-election.

The two candidates are Tinita Alvarez, the current commissioner’s sister-in-law, and Jose F. “Kiko” Perez who resigned from his position as justice of the peace for Precinct 8 to run for commissioner.

Running for Perez’s seat are Luis Garcia, a police officer, and Rossina Pena-Garcia, the owner of Bema Ice, a local business.

The two other contested races are for constable positions.

Running for Precinct 2 constable are Emilio “Mily” Montalvo III, the current constable who’s running for re-election, and Rey Rodriguez, a police officer.

Precinct 7 Constable Sonny Gonzalez is also running for re-election and is being challenged by Ivan Garza, a police officer.