Rep. Canales appointed to Sunset Advisory Commission

State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, was appointed by Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen to the Sunset Advisory Commission, which conducts rigorous evaluations or each state agency or program.

The appointment marks the first time a Rio Grande Valley Texas House member has been part of the commission — State Sens. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Eddie Lucio Jr. of South Texas have both served on the Sunset Advisory Commission, but never a House member.

“I feel humbled and privileged that Speaker Dennis Bonnen has appointed me to the Sunset Commission,” Canales said in a statement. “The Sunset Commission is tasked with assessing our state agencies to make them lean and efficient, while providing all of the necessary services that they perform. Each legislative session, the state legislature passes legislation to clean up and renew numerous state agencies, and when those bills are scheduled for the House floor, we all know that the Commission has spent endless hours assessing every aspect of the agency’s financial books and programs.”

Canales added: “I have always had a deep respect for the Sunset Commission Members because I know they work diligently to ensure Texas is operating at peak performance. I’m excited and eager to get to work and I am looking forward to continuing my commitment to all taxpayers that your tax dollars are used wisely.”

The Sunset Commission reviewed 32 agencies for the recent 86th Legislative Session and adopted 426 statutory and management recommendations. The Legislature adopted 92% of Sunset’s 275 statutory recommendations and made further changes through the Sunset bills to improve state government.