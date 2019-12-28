McAllen announces road closures for new storm sewer infrastructure installation

The city of McAllen has announced road closures for the new drainage improvement project.

According to a news release, the city will begin closing roads Monday through Feb. 13 for the North 7 ½ and Highland Drainage Improvement Project.

Harvey Avenue, from Sixth Street to 10th Street, will be closed from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12. North 7 ½, from Harvey to Highland will be closed from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13. Highland Avenue, from Seventh Street to Eighth Street, will be closed from Jan. 20 to Feb. 13.

The road closures come with the installation of new storm sewer infrastructure as part of the 2018 Drainage Bond Projects, which should help alleviate flooding in the area during heavy rain.

The city is encouraging motorists to plan accordingly and find alternate routes during the road closures, and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling in the area. Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.

The status on this project can be monitored at the city of McAllen Engineering Department website at https://mcallen.net/bondupdates and click on the drainage projects link.