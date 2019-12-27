New details revealed in Edinburg shooting death

EDINBURG — “Yo lo hice,” “I did it.”

Those three words were uttered by 47-year-old Karla Marlen De Leon to the first Edinburg police officer who arrived on the scene of what was later determined to be a fatal shooting.

On Dec. 8, just after 6:30 p.m., the officer arrived at the De Leon’s residence in the 700 block of East Russell Street and made contact with someone later identified as the couple’s son, Ektor De Leon.

“(The officer) will testify she made contact with a male later identified as Ektor De Leon in front of the residence of said location and asked if he had called the police. (The officer) was then advised by Ektor that his mother, later identified as Karla Marlen De Leon had shot his father Hector De Leon,” the complaint stated.

After opening the front door to the residence, the officer asked who the shooter was, and Ektor pointed at his mother — with Karla then stating in Spanish, that she had shot the man.

Inside the bedroom the woman shared with her husband, the officer noted in his report that Hector Rasiel De Leon, 48; was lying on his back near a pool of blood — dry blood was found near his body, and on the couple’s bed.

The officer noted a gunshot wound above Hector’s right eye — and a black revolver near his body, the document read.

Karla De Leon was formally arraigned on Dec. 11 on one count of murder in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting death of her husband. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Shortly after the arraignment, De Leon’s attorney, Charles Banker, briefly addressed the media.

Banker described his client, 47-year-old Karla De Leon, as a longtime native of the Rio Grande Valley, mother to two children, and grandmother to one grandchild — additionally he said she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Thus far, police have only said a disturbance at the residence in the 700 block of East Russell Road in Edinburg led to the woman shooting the 48-year-old De Leon.

Police responded to the aforementioned residence at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

According to the release from Edinburg police, the disturbance was between Hector De Leon, 48, and his wife, Karla Marlen, 47.

Police said the disturbance “escalated,” and ended with Karla Marlen allegedly gaining possession of a revolver and shooting her husband.

A records request from the police department for all calls for service at the De Leon’s residence turned up two queries, one on Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. for an “animal complaint,” and then roughly an hour later on the same date another call for service at the same address listed as “information,” records show.

Hector De Leon was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police arrived.

According to his obituary, Hector De Leon was born in Reynosa, Tamauilpas, Mexico, on Nov. 30, 1971.

Karla De Leon, who was booked into custody at the Hidalgo County jail on Dec. 9, was released on a $100,000 bond Dec. 11, jail officials confirmed.

