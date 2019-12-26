Weslaco man killed in morning crash

A Weslaco man has died following a single vehicle crash Thursday morning in Mercedes, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

A black Ford pickup was traveling northbound on FM 1425 at about 11:53 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a canal, DPS stated.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 53-year-old Homero Herrera, sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Herrera was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS.