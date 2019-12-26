Two men are charged with kidnapping a woman on Christmas night from the parking lot of the Progreso port of entry, documents show.

The San Juan Police Department rescued the woman and arrested 29-year-old Edinburg resident Jesus Daniel Lugo and 39-year-old Pharr resident Brian Jose Hernandez on aggravated kidnapping charges.

A probable cause affidavit states that at 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 25, Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a location west of Raul Longoria Road on Business 83 and made contact with San Juan police who discovered a beige Mercedes Benz SUV, which was a suspect vehicle in the kidnapping.

At the location, the victim told police that she had been forced into the vehicle at gunpoint and driven to the location where she was found.

“The San Juan Police Department located the suspect where the female subject was found along with two male subjects, one wearing a white shirt with light blue pants, and a second male subject in the back seat with the victim,” the probable cause affidavit read.

The men later told sheriff’s investigators that they didn’t know the woman and that they took her from the Progreso port of entry.

Both men are being held on a $100,000 bond on a single count of aggravated kidnapping.

