Police ID victim in Palmview shooting

PALMVIEW — A man killed in a shooting here Sunday night has been identified as Federico Garza, 30, according to Lt. Arnold Sepulveda of Palmview police.

Palmview police were dispatched at about 9:57 p.m. Sunday to the P and V Drive Thru at 100 S. Minnesota Road in response to a man with a gunshot wound, an agency news release read.

Garza was not at the scene but had instead been transported to a hospital in a civilian vehicle.

Police later learned that Garza had died.

Francisco Antonio Griego, 44, has been declared as a person of interest in the case, according to the news release.

Griego was in the location at the time of the incident as he and Garza were exchanging words in the office of the drive thru establishment, according to police.

“He was nowhere to be found after we received the call for service,” Sepulveda said.

Griego is “known to have affiliation with the Partido Revolucionario Mexicano,” according to the release, which went on to list known aliases — Tony, El Chino, Double X or XX, Griego Zapata, and Francisco Antonio.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Palmview police urges anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Griego to call the Palmview Police Department at (956) 432-0303.