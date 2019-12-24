Former La Joya housing director arrested, in federal custody

A former executive director of the La Joya Housing Authority was arrested Monday in San Antonio and remains in federal custody.

Frances A. Salinas, the daughter of former La Joya Mayor Jose “Fito” Salinas, and current commissioner Mary Salinas, on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She served as the executive director of the housing authority from about January 2017 until her termination in November 2018. Prior to that, she served on the housing authority’s board of commissioners.

In taking the role of executive director, she replaced Juan Jose “J.J.” Garza, who was terminated in December 2016 after his federal indictment for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Garza is currently serving a sentence of 37 months in prison.

Salinas also replaced Garza on the La Joya school board after he resigned in April 2017 to focus on his federal case. However, she was not elected to remain in the seat during the November 2018 school board elections.