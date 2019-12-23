Palmview police investigating Sunday night shooting death

PALMVIEW — Police here are investigating a shooting incident that claimed one man’s life late Sunday night.

According to an agency news release, Palmview police were dispatched at about 9:57 p.m. to the P and V Drive Thru at 100 S. Minnesota Road in response to a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was not at the scene, however, but had instead been transported to the hospital in a civilian vehicle.

The police were informed later that the man with the gunshot wound had died.

Francisco Antonio Griego, 44, has been declared as a person of interest in the case, according to the news release.

Griego is “known to have affiliation with the Partido Revolucionario Mexicano,” according to the release, which went on to list known aliases — Tony, El Chino, Double X or XX, Griego Zapata, and Francisco Antonio.

The victim’s identity, as well as details regarding the circumstances involved in the shooting, remains unclear.

Palmview police urges anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Griego to call the Palmview Police Department at (956) 432-0303.

Attempts to reach Palmview police officials were unsuccessful as of press time.