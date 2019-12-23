Laredo woman named BBVA’s Texas Border and Gulf Coast CEO

LAREDO — Susana Valencia was promoted Monday to BBVA USA’s new Texas Border and Gulf Coast CEO, a position in which her duties will stretch to the Rio Grande Valley.

As the Texas Border and Gulf Coast CEO, Valencia will oversee markets for the bank that include the Valley, El Paso, Corpus Christi and Beaumont, in addition to continuing to serve as Laredo city president, a news release from the organization stated.

According to the statement, Jon Rebello, who previously held the CEO position, has been promoted to the bank’s Austin CEO post. The bank is currently seeking a candidate to fill Rebello’s McAllen city president seat.

“Susana Valencia is everything that BBVA USA wants in a colleague, and she has epitomized the company’s mission of creating opportunities throughout her long career with the bank,” BBVA USA Texas Region Executive Jeff Dudderar wrote in the release. “I cannot emphasize enough how much BBVA appreciates Susana’s positive attitude, energy, leadership and passion that she has for her employees, clients and community. To her, banking is not about the numbers; it’s about the people she serves. She’s going to serve her new, broader client base with that same approach.

“With her assuming this new role, BBVA USA just got even better.”

As CEO, city presidents in markets overseen will report directly to Valencia, the statement read.

Valencia’s longevity with BBVA, the release stated, includes titles such as vice president of international private banking and lending, senior vice president of international corporate banking, city president since 2012, and an overall 20-year stint with BBVA USA — first starting with the legacy Laredo National Bank.

She has received several awards and recognitions in that time.