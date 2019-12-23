Hidalgo County races take shape for 2020 primary

Candidates have filed to run for offices across Hidalgo County and voters will see several contested races on the ballot for the March 2020 primary.

In perhaps the most high-profile race, incumbent Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra will attempt to defend his seat from several challengers.

Guerra, who was elected sheriff in 2014, will face two opponents in the Democratic primary: Frank Guerrero, a former law enforcement officer and current business owner, and Raul Salinas, a police officer.

The victor will run against Republican Ezequiel “Zeik” Jurado, a peace officer.

Three candidates will vie for the position of Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 4. A. “JR” Gaitan Jr., the incumbent, will face Eddie Badillo, a sheriff’s deputy, and Elias Mora, who is self-employed.

The Precinct 3 county constable post will also see a contested race. Miguel Flores, a police officer, has filed to run against Larry Gallardo Jr., the incumbent.

There will be two candidates for the new County Court-at-Law No. 9, which was created by the 86th Texas Legislature earlier this year. Abiel Flores, an attorney from Mission, will run against Patricia Olivarez, also an attorney.

Two individuals will face off for the position of County Commissioner Precinct 1. Incumbent David L. Fuentes, an accountant will be challenged by Olga Noriega, a purchasing agent and former Weslaco city commissioner.

Incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Joe Flores will also face an opponent. Flores, who is self-employed, will run against builder/developer Everardo Villarreal.

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gilberto Saenz will face challenger Juan Ramos Jr., a clerk with the city of Progreso, in the Place 1 race.

Precinct 3, Place 1 JP Marco De Luna will also run in a contested election. Luna, a lawyer, will oppose Sonia Treviño, a doctor.

Incumbent Charlie Espinoza will face two opponents in his re-election bid for JP Precinct 4, Place 1 — Jaime Rene Chavana, an administrator, and Orlando Jimenez, an attorney.