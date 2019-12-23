45-year-old man killed in Edinburg crash

EDINBURG — Police here are still investigating a crash that left a man dead in the early hours of Monday.

According to a news release, police dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of the 4700 block of North Expressway 281 near Davis Road at 2:28 a.m.

A Jeep Wrangler was traveling in the southbound lanes of the 4700 block of North Expressway 281. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the grassy median and ended up stopping in the northbound lanes of the expressway.

Two vehicles, a Chevrolet Equinox and a Dodge Durango, struck the Jeep stalled in the northbound lanes.

A 55-year-old woman driving the Equinox suffered from minor injuries and was transferred to a local hospital. The 45-year-old man driving the Durango did not sustain any injuries.

The 45-year-old man driving the Jeep, however, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and died at the scene, according to the release.

The Edinburg Police Department urges citizens to remember to driver safety and being aware of surroundings due to the traffic of the holiday season.